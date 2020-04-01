Market Extra: Investment-grade U.S. companies storm gates to borrow with Fed at their back

Following a banner March, April could see another $150 billion to $200 billion of borrowing from investment-grade U.S. companies, including the financing of T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint.
