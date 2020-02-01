Analysts expect Chinese stocks to catch up with swooning equities in Asia and the U.S. when their local exchanges resume business on Feb. 3
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: The stock market’s biggest problem this week isn’t the coronavirus or Mideast tensions, strategist warns - February 1, 2020
- Market Extra: Investors brace for plunge in Chinese stocks when exchanges re-open Monday - February 1, 2020
- Commodities Corner: ‘Hurricane-force headwinds’ pull oil lower, but the losses aren’t built to last - February 1, 2020