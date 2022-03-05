February’s CPI report on Thursday is expected to be the first of three readings either close to or above 8%, based on market-implied levels of fixings.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Investors brace for U.S. CPI reading of close to 8% next week as risk of durable inflation grows - March 5, 2022
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you thrive and survive in this unpredictable market - March 4, 2022
- Key Words: ‘Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately,’ says Elon Musk, as Ukraine crisis jolts U.S. crude to 2008 high - March 4, 2022