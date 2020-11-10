Market Extra: Investors expect Fed to use ‘baby steps’ when it comes to ending its historic corporate debt-buying program

Wall Street thinks the Federal Reserve is unlikely to abruptly pull the plug on its pandemic corporate debt buying program, even with new promising developments on the COVID-19 vaccine front.
