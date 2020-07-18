Market Extra: Is the ‘great rotation’ in the stock market under way as coronavirus cases surge? Or is it a false dawn? Here’s what experts think

The conclusion of last week’s trade on Friday highlighted some softness in the uptrend for megacapitalization tech names, raising questions about whether a rotation from out of those highflying leaders and into less-loved, economically sensitive sectors, like manufacturers, energy companies, financials and industrials, is afoot.

Read Full Story