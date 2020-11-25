Market Extra: Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

U.S. financial markets close on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will shutter early on Black Friday, and despite a pandemic and volatility this year in markets, investors may not need to search too hard for reasons to be thankful.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Dow dipped and the Nasdaq rose Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday - November 25, 2020
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices snap 2-session skid on Thanksgiving eve, but head for weekly loss - November 25, 2020
- Futures Movers: Oil ends at more-than-8-month high - November 25, 2020