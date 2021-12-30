Blame it on an obscure rule. For the first time in a decade, there will be no U.S. stock-market closure in observance of New Year’s Day.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Is the U.S. stock market closed on Friday for New Year’s Eve? No. It isn’t even closed on Monday. Here’s why! - December 30, 2021
- Futures Movers: U.S. oil ends near $77, adding to 5-week climb - December 30, 2021
- : Pelosi’s husband bought Google, Disney call options that would pay off if bull market continues - December 30, 2021