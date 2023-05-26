The U.S. stock market is closed on Monday, May 29 for Memorial Day, as is the bond market. The trading session for bonds was truncated on Friday, ending early at 2 p.m. Eastern, ahead of the long holiday weekend.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Rubbermaid parent Newell Brands stock falls 3% after company unveils restructuring plan - May 26, 2023
- : Big Lots stock tumbles toward 32-year low after losses nearly double expectations, dividend suspended - May 26, 2023
- Market Extra: Here are 3 key things to know about markets and the debt-ceiling fight as Memorial Day approaches - May 26, 2023