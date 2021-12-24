U.S. markets will close on Friday Dec. 24 or Christmas Eve because the holiday falls on a Saturday, but equity markets will be open on Dec. 31.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- IPO Report: The record-breaking IPO market in 2021 masked some problems under the hood - December 24, 2021
- Market Extra: Is the U.S. stock market open on Christmas Eve? New Year’s Eve? Here are the upcoming holiday trading hours. - December 24, 2021
- Therese Poletti’s Tech Tales: Chinese stocks cut $600 billion from U.S. markets in 2021, and are just getting started - December 24, 2021