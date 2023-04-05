Investors continue to pile into money-market funds, causing assets to swell to more than $5.6 trillion as of Tuesday, according to Crane Data.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘It’s like cash under the mattress.’ But some see systemic risks as money-market funds park trillions with Fed - April 5, 2023
- : Johnson & Johnson stock up 3% as company sets aside $8.9 billion to settle talc claims - April 5, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: MarketWatch’s 2023 Financial Literacy Quiz is here and what is the standard deduction for 2022 - April 5, 2023