Tales of out-of-work 20 and 30-somethings using coronavirus-stimulus checks to scoop up stocks on Wall Street with reckless abandon are emerging fast and furiously, but the reasons behind the recent fervor for investing is, perhaps, far simpler.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: It’s like the Wild West in the stock market with the ‘get-rich-crowd’ vs Wall St. pros — but it’s too easy to blame retail investors for ‘rampant speculation’ - June 13, 2020
- Renaissance Technologies, one of the world’s best-known hedge funds, extends recent run of poor performance - June 13, 2020
- NewsWatch: The real reason for the stock market’s 7% plunge shouldn’t surprise you — and it happens every time - June 13, 2020