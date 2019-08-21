Anastasia Titarchuk says a summer bout of stock-market volatility is likely here to stay unless there’s a resolution soon of the trade tussle between the U.S. and China.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘It’s very hard to see this volatility go away’ soon, says CIO of U.S.’s third-largest pension of stock market - August 20, 2019
- VMware buys startup Intrinsic as part of cloud expansion: report - August 20, 2019
- Thousands of MoviePass customers have card data exposed: report - August 20, 2019