Market Extra: J.P. Morgan made a ‘Volfefe’ index to track how Trump tweets move the bond market — here’s what it shows

The bank has created an index to gauge how Trump tweets — 10,000 since taking office — have influenced moves in implied rate volatility for two-year and five-year Treasury notes.
