Market Extra: Johnson & Johnson adds to debt frenzy, borrows $7.5 billion to buy Momenta

J&J is seizing on cheap pandemic funding available in the booming U.S. corporate bond market to raise enough money to pay for its acquisition of Momenta, and more.
