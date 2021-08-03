Market Extra: Junk-bond spreads see sharpest monthly selloff since September 2020

U.S. corporate bonds with non-investment grade, or “junk,” ratings see worst monthly selloff in July since September 2020, as U.S. investors keep tabs on delta variant of coronavirus.
