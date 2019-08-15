Market Extra: Junk bonds are getting worse, and investors are starting to take notice

Moody’s says quality of sub-investment grade corporate bonds issued in July never looked worse, scoring the bonds at 4.56, with 5.0 being the worst possible score. But it was only this week that investors started to nudge back on getting paid less.
