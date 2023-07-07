Investors may be better off owning the equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 in the second half of 2023, after the popular stock-market gauge soared on narrow breadth during the first six months of the year, according to BofA Global Research.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Curaleaf says it does not comment on market speculation amid reports it may be interested in Cronos - July 7, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices on track for weekly gains - July 7, 2023
- The Tell: Tesla deliveries could spark rotation to EV from AI as stock-market investors chase rally: analysts - July 7, 2023