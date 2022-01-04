Legendary investor Bill Miller is handing over ownership of Miller Value Partners, the asset management firm he founded in 1999, to his son and has laid out succession plans for two of its funds.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Legendary investor Bill Miller lays out succession plans - January 4, 2022
- : Biden urges schools to stay open despite omicron wave - January 4, 2022
- The Moneyist: ‘This has really come out of left field’: My wife and I are in our 60s. Our will should have been routine — and it was, until one macabre item - January 4, 2022