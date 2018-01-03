Market Extra: M&A activity slowed in 2017, and this year could be no better

U.S. dividend payouts are at records and stock buybacks are growing, but a third corporate activity—commonly done when cash levels are high, as they are currently—isn’t getting much action in the current environment.
