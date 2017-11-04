Market Extra: Mark Cuban tells Kyle Bass AI will ‘change everything,’ weighs in on bitcoin

In a wide-ranging interview, billionaire Mark Cuban talks to Hayman Capital’s Kyle Bass about the future of AI — is everything — the companies, and what he thinks about bitcoin and ICOs.
