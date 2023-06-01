The Department of Labor’s monthly labor-market updates have been driving outsize swings in U.S. stocks since the start of 2023, a sign that one of the most closely watched economic data reports has regained some of the relevance it ceded to the inflation data last year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Lawrence G. McMillan: The stock market is finally showing positive signs — unless it’s just another head-fake - June 1, 2023
- Market Extra: Monthly jobs data is driving large swings in U.S. stocks this year. Will it happen again on Friday? - June 1, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: Freddie Mac says ‘demand is likely to weaken’ as mortgage rates rise to highest level in six months and banks are raking in billions of dollars from overdraft fees - June 1, 2023