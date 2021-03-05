In a wild trading day, the Nasdaq Composite is forging a comeback for the annals. On Friday, the technology-laden index had been down by as much as 2.6% to hit an intraday nadir at 12,397.05, as data released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that a solid recovery was under way on the jobs front.
- The Fed: Fed officials echo Powell’s dovish message - March 5, 2021
- Market Extra: Nasdaq stages biggest intraday comeback in a year as stock market rebounds from Friday rout - March 5, 2021
- NewsWatch: Nasdaq staging biggest intraday comeback in over a year as stock market rebounds from Friday rout - March 5, 2021