In a wild trading day, the Nasdaq Composite is forging a comeback for the annals. On Friday, the technology-laden index had been down by as much as 2.6% to hit an intraday nadir at 12,397.05, as data released by the Labor Department on Friday showed that a solid recovery was under way on the jobs front.
- Market Extra: Nasdaq stages biggest intraday comeback in a year as U.S. stock market bounces back from rout - March 7, 2021
- Boulder, Colo., off-campus party devolves into violence and property damage - March 7, 2021
- The Margin: SWAT team part of police response as Boulder, Colo., off-campus party devolves into violence and property damage - March 7, 2021