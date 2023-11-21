The November U.S. stock-market rally has gotten a big boost from corporations buying back their shares, and computerized trend-following funds adding to their bullish bets, according to data from Bank of America and UBS Group.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: November stock-market rally gets a boost from computerized funds and companies buying back their shares - November 21, 2023
- Earnings Results: Urban Outfitters beats on third-quarter results, and execs are ‘confident’ about the holidays - November 21, 2023
- : No time to cook Thanksgiving dinner? Consider these ready-made meals for under $200. - November 21, 2023