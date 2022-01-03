Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Market Extra: Odds of a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve are back above 50%

Market Extra: Odds of a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve are back above 50%

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 15 mins ago

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesTraders are back to pricing in a better-than-50% chance that the first rate hike by the Federal Reserve will arrive in March, as the first trading day of the year kicked off with renewed optimism that rising COVID-19 cases may have a more limited economic impact than previously thought. Data compiled by the CME Group Inc. shows the odds of a March liftoff at almost 54% as of Monday, up from 50% on Dec. 31. Monday’s almost 54% likelihood is similar to what was priced in a week ago — when the 2-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y, or the rate most associated with the near-term path of Fed policy, hit a nearly two-year high. Traders saw only a 26% chance of a March rate hike on Dec. 3. Investors’ improved optimism about the outlook was reflected in rising Treasury yields across the board on Monday, with the 10-year rate BX:TMUBMUSD10Y climbing to the highest level in more than a month. Investors sold off Treasurys in early Monday trading amid studies showing the omicron variant to be less severe than other variants, despite rising hospitalizations.Sign up for our Market Watch Newsletters here.“Treasuries are catching up to a tighter Fed reality,” wrote Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. Also on Monday, U.S. stock benchmarks DJIASPX saw choppy action, though the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP was buoyant in 2022’s first trading session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.