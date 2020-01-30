Market Extra: Oil on the brink of bear market as coronavirus fuels ‘demand destruction’ fears

Oil prices are on the verge of entering bear-market territory, after a bruising week of trading for the commodity that has been beset by concerns about oversupply and growing concerns that an Asian viral outbreak could, at least momentarily, hurt demand.
