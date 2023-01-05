It’s taken traders almost four months to register the likelihood that U.S. interest rates could reach their highest level since 2006 in the next two months
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Deep Dive: Cryptocurrency bank Silvergate has lost 68% of its digital deposits. Here’s what we know about its predicament. - January 5, 2023
- Earnings Results: Constellation’s beer sales hurt by higher prices across supply and distribution chains - January 5, 2023
- Market Snapshot: Dow down 300 points as stocks cut losses in afternoon trade after jobs data, hawkish Fed speaks hammer stocks - January 5, 2023