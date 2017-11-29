Market Extra: Outage on bitcoin exchange hits prices

The partial outage on digital currency exchanges such as Coinbase on Wednesday has caused bitcoin prices to whipsaw, highlighting the need for more robust infrastructure for the maturing digital currency
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Oops: Almost every American Airlines pilot will be on vacation during Christmas - November 29, 2017
- The Fed: Fed’s Kashkari suggests he may dissent again in December - November 29, 2017
- High-flying tech stocks fall back toward earth, chip makers suffer worst day of year - November 29, 2017