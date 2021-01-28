Interactive Brokers Chairman Thomas Peterffy explains the rationale behind his brokerage firm’s decision to put restrictions on investing in companies like GameStop Corp., citing systemic risk as one of his biggest worries.
- Market Extra: Peterffy calls Robinhood decision to allow ‘limited buys’ of GameStop troubling: ‘I’m not comfortable’ - January 28, 2021
- Earnings Results: Koss stock surges 45% after hours following quarterly profit, Robinhood change - January 28, 2021
- Earnings Results: Western Digital seizes on retail demand for storage - January 28, 2021