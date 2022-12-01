ProShares is launching an exchange-traded fund that will solely invest in companies that mine for metals needed for batteries used in products such as electric vehicles and consumer electronics, according to Simeon Hyman, the firm’s global investment strategist.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Suze Orman says, ‘We’re heading downhill very fast,’ unless employers start providing this critical benefit to their workers - December 1, 2022
- : Netflix stock rises as ‘Wednesday’ breaks records in streaming debut - December 1, 2022
- TaxWatch: Government watchdog finds no misconduct or ‘malicious code’ after IRS selected former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe for tax audits - December 1, 2022