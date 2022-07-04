The founder of Bridgewater Associates took to Linkedin on the U.S. Independence Day holiday to deliver an update on forces he believes are shaping the world.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Ray Dalio attacks U.S. populists and warns Russia may be ‘lesser loser’ in Ukraine war - July 4, 2022
- The Human Cost: ‘We shouldn’t have to be doing this’: North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has one month to pack up and move to Minnesota — raises nearly $915,000 on GoFundMe - July 4, 2022
- Market Extra: European natural gas prices surge as Norwegian outage adds to supply woes - July 4, 2022