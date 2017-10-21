The sharp rebound in U.S. shale oil production is showing no signs of tapering off and will likely keep a lid on oil prices in coming years even as OPEC continues to cut production, according to a number of industry experts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Rebound for U.S. shale oil hasn’t peaked yet — why OPEC should be wary - October 21, 2017
- Why I wear ‘dead men’s’ shoes (and you should too) - October 21, 2017
- Capitol Report: What’s next for a tax overhaul after the Senate passed its budget - October 21, 2017