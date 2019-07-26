Market Extra: Regulators fear funds holding hard-to-trade debt are unprepared for outflows

Investors worry that mutual funds and exchange-traded funds filled with illiquid bonds and loans issued by highly leveraged corporations could form the next source of financial instability.
