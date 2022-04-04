B. of A. Securities’ Bruno Braizinha says he and his colleagues are now forecasting a 50 basis point inversion of the spread between 2- and 10-year rates before year-end.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Risks tilt toward a deeper yield curve inversion as some investors discount its recession-signaling power - April 4, 2022
- Gold futures end higher to recoup a portion of recent losses - April 4, 2022
- Maine’s legal adult use cannabis generates $65 million of economic activity in first year: Study - April 4, 2022