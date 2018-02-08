As a popular bet on market calm on Wall Street imploded, capsizing mom-and-pop investors and institutional investors alike on Monday, calls for better disclosures in some widely used investment products have grown.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Risky, short-volatility bets to get greater regulatory scrutiny, experts predict - February 8, 2018
- Weight Watchers offers teens free membership — is that generous or weird? - February 8, 2018
- Lockheed Martin gets $524 million contract for missile interceptors - February 8, 2018