Market Extra: Russia-Ukraine puts 10% U.S. CPI on radar as BlackRock repeats central banks may have to live with inflation

The threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is raising the risks of an energy shock, which some say could send annual U.S. inflation up to 10%.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : ‘Defending freedom will have costs for us as well’: Ukraine-Russia crisis is a serious problem for Americans struggling with rising energy costs - February 23, 2022
- Traders pull back even further from scenario of aggressive start to Fed rate hikes - February 23, 2022
- Coronavirus Update: WHO says omicron subvariant is not stopping global cases from falling, and U.S. nearing 940,000 COVID deaths - February 23, 2022