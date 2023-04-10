Falling oil prices and fears about capital flight helped push the ruble to its weakest level against the dollar in a year on Monday, the latest milestone in a dramatic reversal of fortune for the currency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Russian ruble falls to lowest level against U.S. dollar in a year. Here’s what’s driving it lower. - April 10, 2023
- Market Extra: Why March’s CPI report could upset the stock market, seal the deal on the next rate hike - April 10, 2023
- TaxWatch: When is the tax extension deadline, and how do you file for one? - April 10, 2023