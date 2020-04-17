Market Extra: Shuttered schools, plunging milk demand led to race among dairy farmers to tap small-business rescue program before funding ran out

Dairy farmers raced to secure aid under the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program before it ran out of money Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools across the nation and gutted demand for milk.
