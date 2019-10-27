Credit conditions are getting tighter and downgrades more frequent in the roughly $1.2 trillion U.S. leveraged loan sector, all signs that excesses of the past decade are ‘coming home to roost,’ according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Signs of stress in leveraged credit are ‘numerous and multiplying,’ warns Bank of America - October 27, 2019
- Market Snapshot: Why would the Fed cut interest rates a 3rd time in a row even as stocks near records? Investors may soon find out - October 27, 2019
- Mutual Funds Weekly: Many cheap value stocks are now pennies worth picking up — plus other top investing tips - October 27, 2019