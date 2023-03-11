The high-profile collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is ‘clear evidence’ Fed rate hikes are having an impact on the financial system and the economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch: Silicon Valley Bank staff offered 45 days of work at 1.5 times salary by FDIC - March 11, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Silicon Valley Bank collapse a cautionary tale, says New Constructs - March 11, 2023
- Market Extra: Silicon Valley Bank is a reminder that ‘things tend to break’ when Fed hikes rates - March 11, 2023