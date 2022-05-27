Market Extra: Some Sturm Ruger shareholders are seeking a ‘human rights impact assessment’ of the gun maker. Does your ETF hold the stock?

Sturm, Ruger & Co., a gun maker whose institutional shareholders include BlackRock and Vanguard Group, will host its annual meeting next week at which it faces a shareholder proposal to require a “human rights impact assessment.”
