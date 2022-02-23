The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark - February 23, 2022
- Kelley Blue Book: Electric trucks—how much can they tow? And how far? - February 23, 2022
- NerdWallet: 6 reasons you should sell your home right now - February 23, 2022