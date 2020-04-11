As the coronavirus epidemic gathers steam in many parts of the U.S., equity investors appear confident its damage to the economy will be contained, but analysts warn that as large corporations provide more information about COVID-19’s impact on earnings recent gains could be in danger.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Stock market bulls hope that the S&P 500 will rally further even as corporate earnings crater - April 11, 2020
- The mortgage industry is facing a crisis because of the coronavirus — and borrowers could fall through the cracks - April 11, 2020
- Seven senators join Iowa Republican Grassley in bipartisan demand for full story of Trump’s firing of intelligence-community watchdog - April 10, 2020