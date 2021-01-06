Market Extra: Stock-market futures slip, bond yield pops near 1% amid razor-thin Georgia runoff races

Wall Street has Georgia squarely on its mind Tuesday night, with equity futures and bonds mostly in the crosshairs as investors eye dual contests for key Senate seats coming down to razor-thin margins in early returns.
