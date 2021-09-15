The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: 93% of Americans say U.S. democracy is being tested or is already under attack - September 15, 2021
- Bond Report: Treasury yields stabilize after drop on CPI data - September 15, 2021
- Market Extra: Stock-market investors brace for ‘quadruple witching’ this Friday - September 15, 2021