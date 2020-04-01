Market Extra: Stock-market investors brace for rocky April with worst of coronavirus news yet to come

April will pose a crucial test for stock-market investors looking for signs the worst of the market carnage triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic is past as the outbreak continues to claim lives and promises historic, near-term economic pain.
