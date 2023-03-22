It is too early to sound the all clear after the failure of two U.S. banks and the UBS rescue of Credit Suisse have sent shock waves through financial markets, while investors are still waiting for the ‘next shoe to drop.’ It is time for investors to start making safer bets.
