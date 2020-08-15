Market Extra: Stock market looks like ‘hapless Wile E. Coyote, running off the edge of a cliff,’ says behavioral economist

Although the clambering toward a record by arguably the most important stock-market benchmark in the world has stalled out in recent days, its proximity to an all-time closing peak has made a number of investors uneasy to say the least.
