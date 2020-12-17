Market Extra: Stock-market timing expert DeMark ‘confident’ S&P 500 surges 5% in next 2 weeks

Tom DeMark is confident that the S&P 500 index has room to run another 5% to hit a top near 3,907 before the end of the year or around the first week of 2021, he tells MarketWatch.
