If it feels like the stock market is blipping up or down based on the latest trade headlines, that’s because it is, according to an analysis by Société Générale.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Stock market ups and downs are driven by China trade war news right now, these charts show - November 22, 2019
- Baker Hughes data show a fifth consecutive weekly decline in the U.S. oil-rig count - November 22, 2019
- No pizza boxes, batteries or loose shredded paper — fix your recycling sins - November 22, 2019